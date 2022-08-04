American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.75-$11.75 EPS.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $125.82. 598,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.01. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

