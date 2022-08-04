American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.56.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $157.65 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

