Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

COLD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 1,107,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,951. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

