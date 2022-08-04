AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 2.7 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

