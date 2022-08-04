AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY22 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.90-$11.10 EPS.

ABC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.27. 1,575,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

