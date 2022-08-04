AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.68. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

