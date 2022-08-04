AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.20.

AME opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

