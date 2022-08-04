Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Amplitude Stock Up 8.5 %

Amplitude stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amplitude Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

