Analysts Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.12 per share.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

