Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Centrica (CPYYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centrica (OTCMKTS: CPYYY):

8/4/2022 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2022 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2022 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 97 ($1.19).

7/18/2022 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/14/2022 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 120 ($1.47).

6/14/2022 – Centrica is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.16).

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica stock remained flat at $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

