Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $27.27

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.5 %

JHG stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.