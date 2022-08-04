Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) PT at C$208.11

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$208.11.

Several analysts have commented on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

KXS stock opened at C$159.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$148.31. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$229.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.65.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$124.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.8791098 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

