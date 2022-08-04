Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$34.33

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$27.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$26.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

