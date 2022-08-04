Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target at $35.40

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERU. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $985.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of -0.40. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veru by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

