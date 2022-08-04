Analyzing Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -37.98% -15.23% -4.51% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Hammerson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $127.55 million 3.11 -$45.10 million ($4.51) -6.45 Hammerson $185.36 million N/A -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Cedar Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cedar Realty Trust and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hammerson 2 1 0 0 1.33

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.09%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats Hammerson on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

