Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Andersons has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.