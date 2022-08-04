Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGLOY. Investec lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($39.21) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($51.46) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,793.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

