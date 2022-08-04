Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to €64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.8 %

BUD stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.