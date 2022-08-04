ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

ANSYS stock traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.82. 16,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,966. ANSYS has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.36.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,527,000 after acquiring an additional 83,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 320,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

