APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $22.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

APi Group Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,528,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after buying an additional 454,998 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:APG opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. APi Group has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.