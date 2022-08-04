Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Apollo Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Apollo Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $823.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 142.53%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,483,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 500,339 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,206 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

