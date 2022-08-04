AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ATR traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.45. 6,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $136.23.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after buying an additional 560,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 385,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after buying an additional 262,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

