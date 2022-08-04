ARC Resources (ARX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):

8/3/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.25 to C$26.00.

7/29/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

7/18/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

7/4/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$23.25.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.841644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total transaction of C$257,854.61. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total transaction of C$257,854.61. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

