Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE AROC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $662,397.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,933,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,199,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archrock by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

