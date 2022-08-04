Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

