Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Arconic Stock Performance
Shares of ARNC opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
Institutional Trading of Arconic
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arconic (ARNC)
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.