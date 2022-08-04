Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 31,976 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 208.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

