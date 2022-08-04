Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,354 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,592,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $12,523,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.