Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 659 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $84.95 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.