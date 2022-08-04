Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 852 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $76.39.

