Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $540.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

