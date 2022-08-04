Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of USEP opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.