Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after acquiring an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

