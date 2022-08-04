Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Up 18.9%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) traded up 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. 3,104,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,936,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$483.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

