Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Up 18.9%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) traded up 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. 3,104,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,936,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$483.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
