Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.15.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ANET traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 77,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
