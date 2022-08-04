Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.15.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 77,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

