Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $163.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. 79,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

