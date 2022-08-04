Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.