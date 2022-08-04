Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%.
Artesian Resources Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,272. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.11.
Artesian Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
