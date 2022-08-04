Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,272. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.