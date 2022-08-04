Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 63 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $500.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.11.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

