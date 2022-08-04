Arweave (AR) Price Tops $13.95 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $465.73 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.95 or 0.00061648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

