Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 92,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

