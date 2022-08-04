Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 92,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
