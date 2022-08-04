Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 94.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.89-$21.24 EPS.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.01. 12,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. Atkore has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,940,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 103,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.