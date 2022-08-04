Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. 7,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 23.50%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

