Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Shares of AAME opened at $2.93 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Atlantic American
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
