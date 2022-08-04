Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.93 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.