Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

AY traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 0.73. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -926.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

