Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 452,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

AY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $5,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.