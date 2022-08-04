Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million. Atlassian also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.41. 2,117,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.18 and its 200-day moving average is $242.47. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $342.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 28.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 39.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

