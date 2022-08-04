ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) – BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATN International in a report released on Monday, August 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get ATN International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

ATN International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 36.1% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.17%.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.