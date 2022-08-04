ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ATN International in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

ATN International Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

ATN International stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 36.1% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

