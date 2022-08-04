AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. AtriCure updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.12–$1.07 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.