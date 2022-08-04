Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.18

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as low as C$11.56. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.57, with a volume of 40,199 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price (down from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 99.24, a quick ratio of 99.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.17.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

